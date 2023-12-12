EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District will be spreading holiday cheer on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and Thursday, Dec. 14, by partnering up with The Salvation Army.

SISD says students, teachers and school representatives from Pebble Hills Early College High School and the student council from El Dorado High School have collected gift donations to benefit a total of 400 children through the Salvation Army.

SISD says students collected bikes, toys, shoes, clothes and more to gift to children in need in the El Paso area. The El Dorado student council collaborated with classrooms across the campus, along with other service organizations and clubs and Partners in Education to collect donations.

Pebble Hills High School Early College program will be coordinating their donation load up to take to the Salvation Army at 10 a.m. Dec. 12 by the school’s front office parking lot near the library.

El Dorado High School, which is celebrating its 21st year of Aztec Angel donations (an annual tradition since the school opened), will be loading up donations at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 in the school’s student parking lot.