SISD providing COVID-19 testing to community, employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District has partnered with Virtual Care for Families and Urgent Care for Kids to provide COVID-19 testing for SISD employees and community members.

Testing will be offered beginning June 5 for employees at the SISD Aquatic Center, 1257 Southview Dr., and will open to the community on June 8.

“Moving forward in the COVID-19 pandemic, our utmost concern remains the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, employees, families and entire community,” said SISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza, Ed.D. “We’re proud to team up with Urgent Care for Kids to take proactive measures and help reduce the spread of COVID-19. We are continuously working to Keep SISD Safe and we encourage Team SISD members to take advantage of this valuable testing.”

According to a release, all COVID-19 testing will be free for all children and adults without health insurance, courtesy of the CARES Act. Most major health insurance covers the test, as well, including Cigna which is the healthcare provider for SISD benefit-eligible employees. Please see below for opening dates, times, and locations for testing:

Friday, June 5, 8 to 11 a.m. at the SISD Aquatic Center (1257 Southview Dr, El Paso), for employees then available for everyone in the SISD community Monday, June 8, 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

8 to 11 a.m. at the SISD Aquatic Center (1257 Southview Dr, El Paso), for employees then available for everyone in the SISD community 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Monday, June 15, 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Salvador H. Sanchez Middle (321 N Rio Vista Rd, Socorro).

“There’s a great need for additional COVID testing in the Socorro area, and we’re working hard to increase access for the community alongside Socorro ISD,” said Melissa Bauman, Senior Vice President of Telemedicine. “Our goal is to provide drive-through curbside testing at multiple sites in the area as well as offer on-demand virtual visits to help limit exposure to the virus,” said Bauman.

All COVID-19 testing provided through the remote site will require a virtual screening via Virtual Care for Families, where a doctor will medically recommend testing based on symptoms and exposure, a release said.

Be sure to pre-register online at virtualcarefamilies.com/testsite to save time at the drive-through testing site.