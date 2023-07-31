EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro Independent School District is now providing a new tool for parents when their child is riding the school bus.

“Our district is currently transporting a little over 10,000 students, and to be able to offer parents data that holds that flexibility. It just improves the overall experience for those students, empowering parents. That tool to have at their fingertips on when and where that child is” said Director of Transportation Dexter Harman.

SISD is the first school in the West Texas Region to implement the Traversa Ride 360 app, and it is available for those with Android or Apple cell phones.

“Based on the number of emails that we’ve been getting, some parents have been having questions about introducing the tool, but a fair guess is at least over 1,000 parents have downloaded the application.”

Harman says the app will give SISD and parents a timeline of when the student enters and exits the bus after each scan. Adding a timeline of when and where within every 10 minutes from each stop.

The Traversa Ride 360 app is for Pre-K to High School Seniors students. Telling KTSM the app will give the administration, teacher community, and parents a genuine sense of security.

To search for Traversa Ride 360 app, follow the steps below.

Download “Traversa Ride 360” from the Google Play or Apple App Store.

After the app installation is complete, open Traversa Ride 360.

When prompted to find your school district, enter Socorro Independent School District.

Once you have selected your district, you will proceed to the login page. New users will need to register for a new account.

To register: enter your email address, password, and name.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email. Click on the link in your email to confirm your registration through the Ride 360 website.

Log in, then find a student by going to My Students and choosing the + button. This will present the Find a Student screen.

Enter your student’s ID#, click “Next Field,” enter the student’s last name and click “Find Student”. Repeat this step to add additional students.

Once you have linked to a student, click on that student’s profile to see all relevant transportation information.

To learn more about the Traversa Ride 360 app, click here.