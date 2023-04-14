EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The Socorro Independent School District will be launching four new elementary academies that will focus on fine arts, whole child development, environmental science and STEAM programs.

The academies will be launched for the 2023-2024 school year and will be offered to students’ pre-K through fifth grade.

All students who live in the new academy zones are grandfathered in and have the first opportunity to enroll in the schools, followed by other Socorro ISD students who wish to apply, according to the district.

Limited space will then be made available for other students from throughout the El Paso region to apply for these academies.

The following four schools are going to be featuring the new academies:

Ernesto Serna Fine Arts Academy

O’Shea Keleher Whole Child Academy

Sierra Vista STEAM Academy

Vista Del Sol Environmental Science Academy

The district adds each academy will combine specialized instruction in its specific area with traditional core curriculum and regular elementary school activities to provide students “rich and meaningful learning experiences.”

Ernesto Serna Fine Arts Academy will focus on fine arts by providing specialized dance, music, theatre and visual art rooms.

O’Shea Keleher Whole Child Academy will challenge students with their early learning college program by guiding them through social emotional challenges and prepare them for a “rigorous learning environment.”

Sierra Vista STEAM Academy will focus on science and engineering classes by providing renovated labs and hands-on work with technology such as drones, 3D printers and robotics.

Vista Del Sol Environmental Science Academy will focus on environmental areas of study such as pollution, agriculture, animals, energy sources and the world’s biomes.

The students will be provided with a greenhouse, raised garden beds, aquaponics, different animals, two renovated labs where scholars will participate in hands-on environmental science-related lessons and activities.

The Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy and Escontrias STEAM Academy opened in fall 2022 with more than 900 students enrolled at each school.

Parents can visit www.sisd.net/elementaryacademies to learn more and apply for their children to seize their opportunity in Socorro ISD.