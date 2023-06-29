EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Online meal applications for Socorro ISD will be available on July 1, for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district says applications for free and reduced priced meals will be accepted online starting next month, ensuring all meals are “balanced, meet federal and state standards, and options are provided to offer students the meals they enjoy with the nutrition they need to excel in the classroom.”

To submit an application, click here: MySchoolApps – After End of Year.

The district says the online process offers families a quick way to complete the form to determine if they qualify for free or reduced meals.

All elementary and PK-8 school students will receive free breakfast starting on July 31 as part of the Breakfast in Classroom program. Students enrolled at the 33 Community Eligibility Provision campuses will receive all meals for free. Students at these schools do not need to fill out the meal application.

The Community Eligibility Provision schools includes the following:

Benito Martinez, Campestre, Chester Jordan, Elfida P. Chavez, Escontrias, H.D. Hilley, Helen Ball, Horizon Heights, Hueco, Hurshel Antwine, Loma Verde, Mission Ridge, Myrtle Cooper, O’Shea Keleher, Paso Del Norte, Purple Heart, Rojas, Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco, Sgt. Roberto Ituarte, Sierra Vista, and Vista del Sol elementary schools; Desert Wind, Ernesto Serna, Bill Sybert, and Jane A. Hambric K-8 schools; Capt. Walter E. Clarke, Montwood, Salvador H. Sanchez, Spec. Rafael Hernando, Socorro, William D. Slider middle schools; KEYS Academy, Options High School.

The district adds it provides free and reduced-price meals for children who qualify under the current income eligibility guidelines.

To view those guidelines, click here: Determining Income Eligibility (squaremeals.org).