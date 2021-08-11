SISD leaders surprise local teacher of the year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Leaders in the Socorro Independent School District celebrated a local teacher of the year on Wednesday.

The administrators made a surprise visit to the classroom of Kelsey Anderson, the 2022 Region 19 Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

Anderson teaches third grade at Cactus Trails Elementary School.

“(Kelsey), we appreciate your passion for teaching and your positive classroom culture where students feel valued and supported in their learning,” district leaders said on the SISD Facebook page.

This is the fifth year in a row an SISD teacher of the year has taken home the big award, the district said.

