EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As part of the initiative Healthy Bodies, Strong Minds, Socorro Independent School District will be hosting its first-ever community wellness meetup.

They’re welcoming SISD employees, families and the community to join them from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29th at Eastlake High School located at 13000 Emerald Pass Ave at the cafeteria and outdoor foyer.

The event will include a free community workout hosted by 9Round Kickbox Fitness, health and wellness exhibitors, performances, snacks, giveaways, raffles, and activities/games for those in attendance. All ages are invited to participate in the health and wellness event.

“We are grateful that SISD has put so much emphasis on the health and well-being of their employees by implementing the Healthy Body, Strong Mind initiative,” said Alexsia Tucker, SISD sports program and SHAC coordinator.

The SISD Healthy Body, Strong Mind Initiative is designed to offer SISD faculty and staff the opportunity to participate in a wellness program. The program provides routine fitness, wellness/nutrition and mindfulness activities for employees.

“There has been lots of positive feedback from those who are participating in the program, and we hope to take this movement beyond our campuses by inviting the community to join us on our health journey!”

