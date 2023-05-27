EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Socorro Independent School District, in collaboration with the El Paso Museum of Art, hosted its 5th annual Socorro ISD Art Exhibition Saturday afternoon, May 27 at the museum.

Photos by Anthony Pina- KTSM

The exhibition featured artwork created by students, which they started working on since September 2022, at all comprehensive high schools in the district.

The students were responsible to create an original work of art inspired by an artwork that is either in the museum’s permanent collection or from a show that was being exhibited at the time of selection.

Additionally, the students learned how to curate, the process that it takes to procure artwork for the museum and met with professional artists regarding how to price their work.