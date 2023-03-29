EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro Independent School District hosted their 35th annual spring games on Wednesday, March 29.

The games took place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at the Student Activities Complex, located on 1300 Joe Battle.

Special needs students compete in the Special Olympics Spring Games every year in honor of James P. Butler. This year more than 1,200 students competed.

Socorro ISD featured “270 track and field events, including 10- and 25-meter walks, assisted walks and 25, 50, 100, 200 and 400-meter runs, relay and wheelchair races with and without assistance, and a unified relay race.”

SISD says students competing in the event are eligible to participate in the area Special Olympics Spring Games and other year-round sports, both city and statewide.