EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Independent School District will be hosting a series of parent information nights to notify families about their new Dual language Academy Program.

The program allows students to become bilingual and biliterate in English and Spanish. Providing the resources necessary to be academically, socially and linguistically successful in both languages, according to SISD.

The program is currently active in four different elementary schools: Myrtle Cooper Elementary, Bill Sybert School, Hueco Elementary and Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary.

The information nights are available for parents who are enrolling their kids in Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten and First grade for the school year of 2023-2024.

The Information sessions are in the following dates from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.:

Wednesday, March 22at Myrtle Cooper Elementary School,1515 Rebecca Ann Dr.

Thursday, March 23at Bill Sybert School,11530 Edgemere Blvd.

Thursday, March 30at Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary School,13777 Paseo Del Este Blvd.

Tuesday, April 4 at Hueco Elementary School, 300 Old Hueco Tanks Rd.

Wednesday, April 5 at SISD District Service Center, 12440 Rojas Dr.

The application window is from Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 28.

For more information, visit www.sisd.net/DualLanguageAcademy.