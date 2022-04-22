The Socorro Independent School District will have a groundbreaking ceremony for a second Student Activity Complex as part of the SISD Bond 2017 program. The new facility will include a new athletic field, concession areas, locker rooms, offices and conference rooms for athletics and fine arts.

HKS Architects has designed the new activity complex and Banes General Contractors will build the $58.9 million facility.

The new facility will have a capacity of 6,500. The SAC II will serve various athletic and special event activities for students and staff across the district. The new complex will be located adjacent to the existing SAC in SISD.

What: Socorro ISDBond 2017groundbreaking ceremony for Student Activity Complex II

Who: SISD superintendent, board trustees, Bond Accountability Committee members,

administrators, students, architect and contractor representatives

Where: SISD Student Activity Complex

1300 Joe Battle (see map on attached e-vite)

When: Monday, April 25, 2022

10 a.m.

