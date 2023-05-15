EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District Foundation Excellence in Education will be having a scholarship ceremony on Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. in conference rooms C and D at the District Service Center.

SISD says 26 high school seniors will be awarded scholarships and the foundation increased their scholarships to $4,000 each this year.

SISD says the scholarships were made possible through the district’s annual golf tournament which doubled in funds this year. The scholarships were also made possible through employee and community contributions.