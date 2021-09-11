SISD educators participate in 2021 Walk for Success event Saturday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday morning, educators with the Socorro Independent School District walked the district’s neighborhoods to reconnect with former students who left school before graduating and encouraged them to complete their education.



It’s all part of the annual Walk for Success event.



The event involved district leaders, administrators and counselors who visited students and their families to listen to each situation, provide solutions to their academic barriers, and encourage students to re-enroll in school.

The Walk for Success team gave information to students and their parents on how to return to their high school, complete their education and earn their diploma.



“It’s important. With a high school diploma you are prone to making more money and being more successful in this world. That’s the first step to an education, and sometimes it might be your only step, but it’s a step in the right direction for education,” said Dr. Ignacio Estorga, Principal of Socorro High School



The team also provided other options for students include transferring to Options High School, the district’s alternative high school, which provides students a flexible schedule in a competency-based learning system; Job Corps; or the district’s adult education program, which pairs students with workforce development opportunities and a GED.

Through the years, SISD has recovered more than 350 students and helped dozens graduate since the start of the Walk for Success initiative in 2014.

