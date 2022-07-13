EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro Independent School District will continue to serve free breakfast to all students this school year. This is part of the breakfast in the classroom program,

The SISD Child Nutrition Services department ensures all meals are balanced, meet federal and state standards, and options are provided to offer students the meals they enjoy with the nutrition they need to excel in the classroom.

For the 2022-2023 school year, applications for free and reduced-priced meals in Team SISD will be accepted online at www.sisd.net/mealapplication.

The online application process offers families an easy, quick, and efficient way to complete the form to determine if they qualify for free or reduced cost meals. For more information or questions about the online meal application, call (915) 937-0450.

All elementary and middle school students, regardless of income eligibility, will receive breakfast free of charge beginning August 1, 2022. Free breakfast for all high school students in the district will continue to be offered through the School Breakfast Program. Check out your high school for information on second chance breakfast, which is breakfast served later in the morning to meet the needs of students who participate in sports, band, and other extracurricular activities early in the school day.

Students enrolled at 26 participating Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) campuses will receive all meals for free. Students at these schools do not need to fill out the meal application for free and reduced lunch.

CEP schools include Benito Martinez, Campestre, Rojas, Elfida P. Chavez, Escontrias, H.D. Hilley, Hueco, Hurshel Antwine, KEYS Elementary, Mission Ridge, Myrtle Cooper, O’Shea Keleher, Purple Heart, Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco, Sierra Vista, and Vista del Sol elementary schools; Desert Wind, Ernesto Serna, Bill Sybert, and Jane A. Hambric K-8 schools; Capt. Walter E. Clarke, Salvador H. Sanchez and Socorro middle schools; KEYS Academy, Options High School, and Escontrias Early Childhood Center.

Lunch prices for the 2022-2023 school year for grades Pre-K through fifth (PK-5) will be $2.10 and $2.45 for grades sixth through 12th. Students may qualify for free or reduced-price meals. The reduced price for lunch is 40 cents.

Team SISD parents can manage their child’s school meal accounts online using the MySchoolBucks app. With the app, they can set up automatic payments, add money to the account through the simple and secure system, and receive low balance alerts. In addition, Team SISD parents may also use the Meal Viewer app to view school breakfast and lunch menus and get the nutritional values of the specific food items. The MealViewer app is available for free download from the App Store or Google Play.

SISD provides free and reduced-price meals for children who qualify under the attached current income eligibility guidelines https://squaremeals.org/FandNResources/IncomeEligibilityGuidelines.aspx. Each SISD school and the District Education Center has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.

