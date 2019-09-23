SISD celebrates abundance of twins enrolled across the district

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro Independent School District has more than 500 sets of twins and 10 triplets enrolled across the district.

A large number of twin siblings are attending Rafael Hernando Middle School, something the principal said she didn’t notice until this year.

After realizing this, she decided to get a headcount and found they have a total of 23 sets of twins and one set of triplets. Making it the middle school with the largest number of twins in the entire Socorro ISD.

Tune in to KTSM 9 News Today— I take you inside the middle school with the most twins in the district!



Courtesy📸 @SocorroISD pic.twitter.com/zSoNiegkrR — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) September 23, 2019

Teachers at Hernando Middle School say having twins in the same class can be challenging but watching the unique bond they have is something special.

“I always struggle when they’re identical. It’s really helpful when they’re in different classes, but when they’re in the same class sometimes just their personalities, the look they have in their eyes. I have to focus on those things because I do struggle with them,” said Brenda Solano a teacher at Rafael Hernando Middle School.

Twin sisters Andrea and Ana are on the schools cross country team, making for a fun experience on race day.

Rafael Hernando Cross Country team

“We motivate each other,” said Ana Ramirez.

“It’s nice being together we always have each other,” added Andrea Ramirez.

Having the twins on the team has proven to be an asset, according to their coach.

“They already have their bond so that’s great and then other girls hang out with them and it creates a comradery between the whole team,” said Jennifer Bello the cross country coach at Rafael Hernando Middle School.

The principal says that every set of twins is different, some are inseparable and other many staff members didn’t even know they were twins until they got them all together on twin day. However, she says it’s something unique to the school and sets it apart from the rest.

“Aside from the community they have as a campus, they also have that additional support from their sibling that’s experiencing the exact same thing at the exact same time with them,” said Valerie Hairston the principal at Hernando Middle School.

Twins enrolled in Socorro ISD

While Rafael Hernando is the middle school with the most twin in the district Montwood High School has the most in the district with 30 sets of twins.