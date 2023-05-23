EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water says crews are currently at the scene of a water main break in the Lower Valley, which caused a portion of the pavement to open.

El Paso Water says the front end of a vehicle got stuck in the opening, with two passengers inside. The passengers were pulled to safety and no injuries were reported. The opening was measured to be approximately 10 feet by 10 feet.

Residents in the area are without water service, according to El Paso Water.

Crews are on-site, working to repair and restore services for residents as soon as possible. No further information has been released.