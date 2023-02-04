EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State Police Investigation Bureau is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Alamogordo that began with a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

The incident began about 7 a.m. along the 1000 block of 16th Street in Alamogordo when the city’s police department and the Otero County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash.

After the crash, witnesses reported that the driver of the vehicle attempted to go inside a nearby residence and was seen getting into the homeowner’s sports utility vehicle parked in the driveway before leaving on foot.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the suspect, identified as Robert Gutierrez Jr., 37, of Alamogordo. An Alamogordo police officer and Sheriff’s Office sergeant gave commands to Gutierrez, who was armed with a firearm, to drop the gun.

Shortly afterwards, both the police officer and Sheriff’s sergeant fired their duty weapons.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he is being treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. No officers or deputies were injured during this incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the NMSP Investigations Bureau, which works to independently determine the series of events that led up to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.