EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A single-vehicle crash in West El Paso has closed down part of Interstate 10 East early Monday morning, Sept. 18.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at I-10 East at Redd Road, police say. Special Traffic Investigators, who look into serious or fatal crashes, are on the scene. Police have not said if anyone is injured or what led up to the crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that I-10 East is closed at Thorn because of the crash. Clearing time is until further notice.