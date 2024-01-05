EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting on Jan. 1, El Paso establishments with public single-stall bathrooms are now required to turn them into gender-neutral restrooms, according to a news release sent out by city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez’s office.

The City Council approved the measure on Nov. 21 and it took effect on Jan. 1.

The new requirement “arises amidst a challenging backdrop in Texas, where trans youth and their families face significant societal pressures,” according to the news release.

The City has also received a $500 grant or donation from the Galileo Church of Fort Worth to be used for the purchase of new signs, Hernandez’s office said.

“The new ordinance faces practical hurdles, including inadvertent non-compliance and financial constraints among businesses. These issues pose a threat to the success of the ordinance, and the current campaign aims to raise awareness of the ordinance, fostering an environment that leaves no excuse for non-compliance,” Hernandez’s office said in the release.

Rev. Katie Hays of Galileo Church said: “I want to express our deep pride in standing with El Paso in its inclusive endeavors, highlighting the church’s commitment to justice for trans individuals.”

City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez added: “This awareness campaign symbolizes our solidarity with trans residents of El Paso, especially amidst state-level challenges to their existence. Our efforts go beyond merely changing bathroom signs; they represent a broader struggle for equality and dignity. I extend my gratitude to Galileo Church for their steadfast dedication to supporting the trans community throughout Texas.”

Andrew Nunez Rupert, president of Mountain Star Pride, said: “In partnership with other LGBTQIA+ organizations, Mountain Star Pride is excited to be working with the City of El Paso and City Representative Cassandra Hernandez in order to obtain gender neutral restroom signs for distribution throughout the city in aid of meeting the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community. It is our hope that this legislation will be a significant step forward in the process of promoting inclusion throughout the sun city.”

An awareness campaign is currently underway and more details about how to obtain the new signs will be released in the near future, Hernandez’s office said.