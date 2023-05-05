An elderly man out of Bexar County was reported missing Friday, May 5, 2023. | Image provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding an elderly man reported missing Friday in Bexar County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The elderly man was identified as 72-year-old David Bowser, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, officials said. Bowser is described as a white male, feet 6 inches, 144 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a tan cowboy hat with a blue button up shirt with a white undershirt, blue jeans and is using a walking stick.

Bowser was last seen around noon Wednesday in the 11000 block of Blue Mesa Drive in San Antonio on foot, officials said.

Officials believe Bowser’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If anyone has any information regarding Bowser’s disappearance can contact BCSO at (210) 335-6078.