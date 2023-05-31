EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Sunland Park Police Department has issued a Silver Alert and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 75-year-old man.

Joseph Jody, 75, was last seen on May 30 at Appaloosa Drive in Sunland Park, New Mexico. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white shirt and black shoes.

Jody is described as 6 feet tall, 200lbs., with blue eyes and short white hair.

Anyone with any information regarding this Silver Alert is asked to contact the Sunland Park Police Department at (575) 526-0795 or dial 911.