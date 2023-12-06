EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert and is seeking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 57-year-old man.

Eduardo Hair Davila, 57, of Las Cruces, was last seen at approximately 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at his residence on Autumn Sage Lane in Chaparral, New Mexico.

Davila was last seen wearing a pair of shorts and a t-shirt; the color of his clothing is unknown.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 210 lbs., with brown eyes and white hair.

Davila’s direction of travel is unknown; however, he frequents the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope shelter in Las Cruces. Additionally, he is known to be aggressive with law enforcement.

Anyone with any information regarding this Silver Alert is asked to contact the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 526-0795 or dial 911.