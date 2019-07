EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an El Paso man who police say suffers from dementia.

The El Paso Police Department is asking for help in locating Jose Martinez, 62. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and beige khaki pants at about 8 a.m. this morning at his home in the 100 block of S. Prado.

When his caretaker arrived at about 8:30 a.m., he could not locate Martinez and called the cops.

If anyone has information on his location, call 915-823-4400 or 911.