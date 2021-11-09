Silver alert issued for 80-year-old Las Cruces man

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department issued a silver alert for an 80-year-old Las Cruces man who was last seen early Tuesday.

Robert William Nelson, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, left his home in the 6400 block of Cayenne Ct. sometime between 2 am and 7:30 am Tuesday, LCPD officials said.

Nelson is five feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. It was not immediately known what types of clothes Nelson was wearing at the time he was last seen at the residences on Cayenne Ct.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nelson is asked to immediately call 911 or to contact Las Cruces police at (9575) 526-0795.

