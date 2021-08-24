Silver Alert: 70-year-old woman missing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help in finding 70-year-old Lucy B. Rael and issued a Silver Alert.



Rael is a Hispanic female, 5’0″ tall, weighs 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Officials said she was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on August 23, 2021 leaving 300 Phillips Road in Los Lunas, NM to drive to an Allsup’s store nearby, however she did not return.



Authorities believed Rael to be driving a gray GMC Van displaying an unknown New Mexico Disabled Veterans license plate. She’s possibly in area of El Paso, TX.



Rael was last seen wearing a multi-colored blouse and purple pants, sheriff’s said. She is missing and believed to be in danger if not found.

Anyone with any information regarding this Silver Alert is asked to call VCSO at (505) 865-9130 or dial 911.



