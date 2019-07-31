Silicon Valley company in El Paso expands with more than 70 employees

Fivestars provides a loyalty-rewards program for thousands of small businesses across the country.

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A Silicon Valley tech company, who opened a location in El Paso, said it will continue to expand in its downtown location.

In February 2018, Fivestars started with two employees in the El Paso location. Now it’s running with more than 70 local employees.

If local businesses buy the program, customers can use the app to get coupons and discounts similar to rewards programs that large companies offer.

In El Paso, there are more than two dozen local businesses already working with Fivestars.

General manager, Matthew Hernandez, said Fivestars chose to open the location in El Paso after looking at the potential of different cities.

“The level of talent that we could find in the region. The willingness of the local government entities to work with us,” said Dir. Sales and Operation and General Manager Matthew Hernandez.

One of the co-founders of Fivestars is also from El Paso.

