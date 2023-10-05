EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Registration for the 2024 Bataan Memorial Death March opens on Friday, Oct. 6.

The 35th Bataan Memorial Death March is scheduled for 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at White Sands Missile Range.

Those who register early at bataanmarch.com can take advantage of special pricing and discounts, according to a news release sent out by the Army post.

The number of registrants is limited, so signing up early is encouraged to ensure participation.

The Bataan Memorial Death March is a weekend filled with commemorative events that culminate with a 26.2-mile standard route or a 14.2-mile “honorary” route taking marchers through tough, hilly desert terrain and the sand pit obstacle. After the race, participants and supporters can enjoy a concert and choose from a variety of food trucks provided by local vendors.

The Bataan Memorial Death March is held in honor of a group of heroes who were surrendered in the Philippines on April 9, 1942, at the outset of World War II, and forced to march in the scorching heat 65 miles over treacherous terrain. Thousands of Americans, to include members of the 200th Coast Artillery, New Mexico National Guard, and Philippine Soldiers died along the route and in prisoner of war camps.

The 2024 Bataan Memorial Death March will be live and in-person with no COVID restrictions.

