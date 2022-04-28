EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a shooting that left one man with serious injures.
Officers responded to the 6200 block of Dew Drive shortly after 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning, near Thunderbird Drive.
EPPD confirms that one man was shot and rushed to the hospital.
KTSM crews on the scene describe seeing what appeared to be clothing and other items on the ground leading up to a driveway. Investigators could be seen taking pictures and looking for evidence as they work to determine what exactly led to this shooting.
So far there is no one in custody.
As this is a developing story, look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.
