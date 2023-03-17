EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early Friday morning, residents in the Kern neighborhood heard multiple gunshots.

Ring camera footage from Kern resident

This happening just a few streets away from the Cincinnati Entertainment District. Residents telling KTSM 9 News that bar goers park next to their homes because the streets closer to the entertainment district have “No parking” signs.

Resident Roger Davie says this is the second shooting in the past few months.

“They’re shooting in our neighborhood, and there’s no reason it couldn’t go through a window, go through a wall and somebody be killed, so it’s scary, it really is scary,” said Roger Davie.

Adding that they have also had other problems in the neighborhood.

“People urinating in our yard, we come out here we find bottles out here everywhere, people coming out at 2:30 in the morning screaming and yelling,” said Davie.

He reached out to District 8 City Representative, Chris Canales about his concerns, and called for the city to make the bars in the area shut down at midnight.

“All of these problems always happen at 2 a.m., late at night with that crowd that’s there,” said Davie.

KTSM 9 News reached out to Representative Canales but have not heard back.

The El Paso Police Department says they are aware of the concerns in the area.

“We’ll do our best to keep the partygoers in the actual area and hopefully out of the residential areas as much as we can,” said Sgt. Robert Gomez.

Adding that there are increased patrols in the area and will be even more for St. Patrick’s Day.

“The west side does put out extra patrol in the area, we also have officers working on overtime on the weekends,” said Gomez. Saint Patrick’s Day because it is a holiday and a large celebration throughout El Paso, we do have extra units that are going to be in addition to what we normally have at Cincinnati.”