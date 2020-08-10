Shots fired at suspected stash house in South Texas, CBP says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Police in McAllen, Texas, uncovered a suspected stash house while responding to a shots-fired call on Sunday morning.

Police officers were investigating reports of gunfire when they found 10 individuals and a firearm inside a home.

Officers requested the assistance of Border Patrol agents, who determined that all but one of the 10 individuals were in the country illegally. Agents took custody of eight individuals, while McAllen police arrested the individual suspected of discharging the firearm. The other individual was U.S. citizen described only as a juvenile.

There were no injuries reported.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, agents from the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector have discovered and seized more than 100 firearms during the commission of a crime. That’s twice as many as the number of guns seized at the same time last year.

