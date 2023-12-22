UPDATE: Police have taken one person into custody after an early-morning incident at an apartment complex in which shots were reportedly fired early Friday morning, Dec. 21, police said.

Police had originally responded to a call about a disturbance and a subject with a weapon at about 8 a.m. along the 9900 block of McCombs.

Police had previously said that no one was injured in the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent incident broke out Friday morning, Dec. 22 at an apartment complex in Northeast El Paso, that later saw a large police presence.

According to El Paso Police reports, a shooting took place at the Parkland Point Apartments in the 9900 block of McCombs St.

Photo: Anthony Pina / KTSM

Photo: Anthony Pina / KTSM

The initial call was made at 8:04 a.m. this morning.

EPPD confirmed to KTSM there were no injuries reported and the investigation is still ongoing.

KTSM is working to learn more details about this incident. This story will be updated with more information.