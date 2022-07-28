LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) officials are continuing to investigate a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon near Frenger Park following an altercation with ‘other young men’, according to LCPD.



The shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, near the intersection of E. Park Drive and Branson Avenue, just east of Frenger Park.



Investigators learned the 17-year-old boy was meeting with other young men near the park when some type of altercation escalated. The suspect produced a firearm and discharged at least one round at the victim. The victim was struck by gunfire and was ultimately transported to University Medical Center of El Paso. He is listed in critical condition.



Police believe the suspect may have fled the area in a white sport utility vehicle. Las Cruces police are asking for witnesses to come forward and help identify the suspect I this case.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.



Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store