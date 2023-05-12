EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person suffered serious injuries, and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday morning following a shooting in West El Paso.
As of 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, police were still on scene, according to dispatch.
Dispatch says the call came in at 12:48 a.m. and happened at the 2700 block of N. Mesa St.
Both individuals were transported to a local hospital, an El Paso Fire spokesperson confirmed.
No further information has been released. KTSM 9 News is working on gathering more details.