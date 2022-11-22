EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Canutillo, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened along the 7100 block of 3rd Street. The Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice to media about the shooting shortly before 9 p.m. It is not clear when the incident happened.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit will take the lead in the investigation.

No details on the person’s condition or what led up to the shooting have been released.

We will update this story when we learn more.