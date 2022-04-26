EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Teal and purple are the colors illuminating One San Jacinto Plaza, the colors of El Paso Community College to celebrate Community College Month and EPCC’s positive impact on the border region.

EPCC and other community colleges provide students opportunities to reskill and upskill as well as also offer additional support to students as our nation emerges from the pandemic. For more than 35 years, Community College month has spotlighted the important work that can only be done by these institutions of higher education.

“Community colleges play a critical role in workforce development. EPCC also provides academic programming and skills training to prepare students to be career-ready or to transfer to four-year colleges and universities.” Dr. Keri Moe, Associate Vice President for External Relations, Communication & Development





EPCC has been helping our region access higher education and the better paying jobs that come with a degree or certificate since 1969. That success impacts individual lives, many of whom are the first in their family to attend college, but it also benefits the whole community. From training skilled workers in key job areas, like healthcare and STEM fields, to adding to El Paso’s business base, the opportunities EPCC provides benefit everyone.

