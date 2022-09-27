EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam where the caller impersonates Sheriff’s Office employees in an attempt to defraud them out of money.

The scammer has been identifying themselves as Sgt. Correy Harrison of the Sheriff’s Office, claiming the individual/victim has ignored a jury duty summons, has unpaid tickets or warrants or a court summons.

The individual/victim is then told to make a payment to resolve the matter.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents that it will never contact people by phone requesting payment for any of those issues.

The Sheriff’s Office also wants to remind citizens not to give out personal or financial information over the phone.

The public can call the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit at (915) 546-2214 to see if there is an outstanding warrant in their name. You can contact (915) 546-8102 about jury duty. If anyone has been a victim of these scams, please contact the proper authorities. El Paso Police Department non-emergency number is 915-832-4400 and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency 915-832-4408.