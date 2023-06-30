EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office took KTSM 9 News for a ride-along in the desert area behind the Socorro Athletics Complex (SAC) in far East El Paso.

The desert area is becoming smaller as a new field is being added to the SAC and more homes are built.

Earlier in the week KTSM spoke with residents in the area who say they have had bullets go through their homes from people shooting in the desert near their homes.

“They do call us on a regular basis. We have had calls where rounds from a handgun or a rifle have penetrated the wall. That’s why I said they’ve got to be so careful when they come out here to shoot. This really is not where you should come and shoot a firearm,” said Ryan Urrutia, commander of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Urrutia explains while it is legal to shoot in the unincorporated area, with new development in the area it isn’t safe and could come with hefty consequences.

“If somebody is to shoot a firearm recklessly, they could be subject to a disorderly conduct law, if they aim it in the direction of a home, towards a person. And if somebody gets hurt or injured, it even elevates it and turns into a manslaughter charge or something of homicide charges,” Urrutia said.

Lieutenant Correy Harrison took our crews out on the Sheriff’s Office’s new Polaris used for patrolling desert areas.

Lieutenant Correy Harrison taking KTSM into the desert

“You can see we have the addition here to the Socorro Athletic Complex and we still have desert area and here in very close proximity we have the residential area,” Harrison said.

During the ride-along, we saw trash that was dumped, beer bottles and heard fireworks going off.

The Sheriff’s Office says they will be increasing patrols in the desert area over the Fourth of July weekend.

“The desert areas, we are going to have quite an increased presence for some of the concerns that we’ve had in here in recent months with the desert parties. And that’s going to continue beyond the Fourth of July holiday. So we will be out there for that to ensure that we don’t have any underage alcohol consumption,” Harrison said.

While patrols will be increased behind the SAC, the Sheriff’s Office does say that the desert area that is the greatest concern for the holiday weekend is Red Sands, a popular off-roading location.

“Fireworks are permitted this year. Our vendors voluntarily did not sell sticks and fins, (like) bottle rockets and rockets. So that helps us, too, because it lowers the fire danger from some of these fireworks. You will see groups come out and want to shoot fireworks, but we encourage them to do it safely, do it in an area that’s open, that is not near homes, not near traffic,” Urrutia said.