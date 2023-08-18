EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A person was arrested during a traffic stop in far East El Paso after the suspect allegedly provided deputies with a phony ID and for having several outstanding criminal warrants, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along the 12600 block of Ditton Court.

During the traffic stop, deputies say one of the vehicle’s passengers provided fictitious identifying information.

The passenger, Shelby Lynn Garcia, 27, was found to have three outstanding criminal warrants for possession of a controlled substance, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Garcia was taken into custody with an additional charge of failure to identify as a fugitive from justice and was booked into El Paso County Jail.