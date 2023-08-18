EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A marked El Paso County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was involved in an early morning crash on Friday, Aug. 18 in far East El Paso after it reportedly ran a red light.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 6:50 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Pebble Hills and Zaragoza.

Special Traffic Investigators were sent to the scene. Their investigation showed that the marked patrol vehicle had “disregarded a red light” and collided with a vehicle that had four people inside, according to a news release sent out by the Sheriff’s Office.

Minor injuries were reported, and the deputy was transported to a local hospital.

The intersection of Pebble Hills and Zaragoza was closed for approximately four hours while investigators conducted their investigation.