EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested and charged with theft, evading arrest and possession of marijuana on Friday, Sept. 29, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 6812 Doniphan Dr. in Canutillo, regarding a theft that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, deputies were told that two individuals had stolen items over $100 and had left the scene.

Shortly after, deputies located a matching vehicle occupied by a male and a female subject matching the description of individuals involved in the theft, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the individuals fled from deputies and a foot pursuit ensued.

Deputies and assisting agencies immediately “flooded” the area and arrested the individuals, who were identified as Gabriel Cobb, 23, and Tatyana Pickens, 25.

Both Cobb and Pickens were charged with theft, evading arrest and possession of marijuana. They were processed and confined to the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Cobb was charged with felony possession of marijuana of over 4 ounces and less than 5 pounds. Pickens was charged with possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.