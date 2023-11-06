EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man became “combative” during a DWI arrest and had to be tased, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, a deputy responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nuevo Hueco Tanks and Gateway East in far East El Paso.

Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male driver, identified as 30-year-old John Rivera.

While being placed under arrest for DWI, Rivera began to resist and became “combative,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the struggle, River was tased and was arrested without further incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rivera is being charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

He was booked into El Paso County Jail under a $3,500 bond.