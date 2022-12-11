The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile victim in Canutillo on Dec. 11.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Canutillo that involved a juvenile.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the scene of a shooting in Canutillo. A juvenile victim was shot and transported to the hospital.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile was shot at about 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon along the 9800 block of Curtis Drive in Canutillo and was taken to the hospital for treatment. A person is in custody, officials said.

No details were released on the victim’s condition or what led up to the shooting.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing its investigation.