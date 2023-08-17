EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found Thursday, Aug. 17 in a canal area of San Elizario, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a body at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 in the canal area of 1100 block of Hole in the Wall.

The Major Crimes Unit was requested to the location and confirmed that the body found was a male individual of approximately 30 years of age.

The Sheriff’s Office says the male individual has not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

No information yet on the cause of death.

This is a developing story, KTSM is working to bring more updates to it.