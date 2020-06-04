Sheriff’s Office ID pedestrian killed by dump truck Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed by a dump truck Monday morning.

The pedestrian was identified as 38-year-old Victor Aguirre.

As previously reported, the incident took place Monday, June 1, at approximately 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Rojas Dr. and Eastlake Blvd.

Aguirre was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains open, and anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information about the accident is asked to call 915-832-4408.

