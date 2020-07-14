Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing man, asks for community to help

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Santos Uriel Navarro,62, was last seen leaving his home in the 13500 block of Emma Way near Speaking Rock Casino around 9 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

As previously reported, he was wearing a black sleeveless shirt and blue jeans. Investigators say Navarro is 5’9″ tall with a slim build, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Authorities believe he may require medical attention. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Navarro is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408 or 9-1-1.