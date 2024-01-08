EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

The Sheriff’s Office says Joaquin Velarde was last seen by his mother on Sunday, Jan. 7, at his residence and was reported missing just after 2:30 p.m. His mother expressed concern for Joaquin’s wellbeing.

The Sheriff’s Office says Joaquin has been previously taken into custody by their CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) for an emergency detention order back in July of 2023.

Velarde was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, camouflaged gray/white jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Joaquin Velarde, or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4407 or dial 911.