EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate a homicide that took place at a party in the desert area of Horizon City on April 16.

A 15-year-old Bel Air high school student, Ryan Romero, was killed in the shooting. Sheriff’s detectives released two photos to the media to help with investigation. They are seeking four persons of interest.

Anybody with information about the identity and/or location of the individuals is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (915) 832-4408 or Detective James Nance at (915) 838-5609

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office detectives seeking four persons of interest in the shooting death of Ryan Romero at a desert party in Horizon City on April 16. Photos courtesy of EPSCO