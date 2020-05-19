Sheriff’s office arrest wanted individual for Injury to Child

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of a wanted subject on Monday, May 18.

According to a release, deputies received information regarding the possible location of Arturo Martinez, 34 at a motel on the 6300 block of Montana Ave.

Upon arrival, deputies tried to make contact with Martinez however, further investigation revealed he had fled the motel through the back window of his motel room., a release said.

Deputies were later redirected to Martinez’s home located on the 5300 block of Flower St. were he they observed and identified.

Martinez was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for an outstanding warrant for Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled Individual with a $100,000 bond.

