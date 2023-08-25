EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three men were arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies after they fled during a traffic stop in what turned out to be a stolen vehicle, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, deputies with the Criminal Investigations Targeted Response Unit attempted to make a traffic stop on what they called a “stolen vehicle” along the 15200 block of Horizon Blvd.

The vehicle did not stop and the occupants were observed throwing unknown objects out the window, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was found shortly after in a nearby neighborhood and three men in the area were detained.

Deputies, along with the El Paso Police Department Auto Theft Task Force, determined that the three men were inside the vehicle at the time the traffic stop was attempted.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Danny Hernandez, who was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Hernandez’s bond totaled $34,000.

The front passenger was identified as 19-year-old Angel Aaron Flores, who was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence. His bond was $500.

The back passenger was identified as 37-year-old Ricardo Ozaeta, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering or fabricating physical evidence and failure to identify, with a total bond of $12,000. Ozaeta was also wanted on two outstanding felony warrants, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen back in July when the suspects displayed a weapon, the Sheriff’s Office said. The stolen vehicle was returned to the registered owner, according to the Sheriff’s Office.