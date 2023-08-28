EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men were arrested and charged in connection with an attempt to steal fuel at a truck stop in far East El Paso over the weekend, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Aug. 25, deputies and detectives from the Sheriff’s Office were called out to the Love’s Travel Stop, at 1300 Horizon Blvd., in reference to a fuel theft in progress.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the subjects were in possession of a counterfeit card number containing stolen information, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Yuniel Gonzalez Santana and Yordan Luis Leyva Diaz were charged with two counts each of fraudulent use or possession of credit card or debit card information. Santana and Leyva were taken into custody without incident and subsequently booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $7,500 bond for each charge.